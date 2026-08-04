Miami Dolphins training camp: Players describe preparation ahead of Commanders preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With pads on and the preseason opener approaching, the Miami Dolphins are turning up the intensity at training camp in Miami Gardens.

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Dolphins prep for Commanders with pads on at training camp

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley says practicing in pads in front of fans brings the team as close to game conditions as possible.

"You practice in front of fans, and it's as close to a preseason game as you can possibly get, and then practicing with your pads on, it's how you actually have to play the games, so you better get used to it," Hafley said.

Hafley is also highlighting the development of wide receiver Malik Washington, who said he can feel his game evolving heading into his third year.

"I'm growing; I'm seeing a lot of growth from college to getting into the pros. Then from year one to year three I feel like there's growth within my route running and the refinement of it, and I'm excited to see it live," Washington said.

While Washington eyes a breakout on Sundays, one of the more compelling battles in camp is playing out in the trenches — a matchup between offensive linemen Zach Sieler and Patrick Paul.

Paul had high praise for his counterpart.

"Man, Sieler is always going to be that, he's an all-pro caliber player and he's a dog," Paul said.

Sieler described the competitive dynamic between the two.

"Keep going every day, and if that means going out there and chirping and scuffling around and guys going on the ground and whatnot, you know," Sieler said. "Me and Pat, it's been awesome seeing him progress in his career, and he learned from T-Stead early on, and he's evolved into the role he's in now."

Following a break, the team is set to hit the field for three straight days. The Dolphins will then head to the northeast to prepare for their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

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