Miami Dolphins training camp kicks off with new coach, fresh faces, high expectations

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins training camp is set to kick off this week with veterans reporting on Wednesday.

As the Dolphins head into camp, there were plenty of smiles at Baptist Health Training Complex — and plenty of expectations to match.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins training camp: New coach, fresh faces

Dolphins training camp: New coach, fresh faces

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Tuesday and is ready to get the season started.

"So excited, it's real football, and the pads will eventually come on. You're not just gearing up for OTAs; you're gearing up to play in real football games," Hafley said.

With a new coach and several new players on the roster, Hafley said he wants to implement a competitive lifestyle.

"I want to see a physical team that lays it on the line and plays together, that has fun together and can execute without making a lot of pre-snap, post-snap mistakes," Hafley said.

One player who embodies that mindset is newly extended linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who recently signed a three-year, $51.3 million deal and is eager to get back on the field.

"It's the start of a new season...It's always that dead period where nothing is going on, so everyone is excited to watch football, and we're excited to be back," Brooks said.

Brooks was highlighted on the NFL Top 100 as the 67th-best player. While he says it's a nice honor, he has his sights set on something bigger.

"We're doing whatever it takes to win. Whatever it takes to change the narrative around here and whatever it takes to turn the page over," Brooks said.

The start of camp also marks a new beginning for Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, who invited receivers up to Jacksonville for bonding and workouts ahead of training camp.

"We had about six or seven guys out there; it was pretty cool just to see them get out there and work...I tried to take away little things...like who gets out there, breaks faster, who I can throw to a little faster and earlier than later," Willis said.

Willis said he is excited to prove the naysayers wrong and build something special at Hard Rock Stadium.

"I think it's exciting...it's like the first day of school; it's the first time we get back and see all of our buddies and coworkers. All the guys are excited to go, and we're excited to continue that up through camp," Willis said.

The Dolphins will hold eight practices open to the public and one additional practice exclusively for season ticket members. All practices are free for fans to attend.

The team's first preseason game is Aug. 14 against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland.

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