Miami Dolphins trade No. 3 pick to San Francisco 49ers in 2021 NFL Draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.

A person familiar with the deal says the Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.