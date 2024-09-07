Miami Dolphins sign contract extension for cornerback Jalen Ramsey through 2028 season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — The Miami Dolphins officially announced Saturday that they have signed cornerback and team captain Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

Ramsey is currently in his ninth NFL season, second with the Dolphins, after being traded to Miami from the Los Angeles Rams in March 2023.

The Super Bowl LVI Champion has been selected for seven consecutive Pro Bowls.

Ramsey was selected as the No. 25 player on the 2024 NFL Network Top 100 list. He was a first-round selection by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL draft after his successful collegiate career at Florida State.