Miami Dolphins set 53-man roster, claim league-leading 7 players off waivers ahead of season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Monday marked the first day of Miami Dolphins practice since NFL cut day on Sunday — a tough day around the league, but one that allowed the Fins to fill their roster with players who address some needed holes.

With the final roster in place, the Dolphins are now looking toward the start of the regular season.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins finalize roster ahead of Week 1 matchup against Raiders

Dolphins finalize roster ahead of Week 1 matchup against Raiders in Las Vegas

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan claimed a league-leading seven players off waivers, highlighted by quarterback Brady Cook and the signing of defensive end Malik Hering — moves the team views as building-block pieces.

"I think we got incrementally better, which is always the goal. We're always going to churn this thing and keep this thing rolling in terms of roster development and competitions. So I'm glad we did what we did," Sullivan said. "We look at ourselves honestly, and any chance we have to get better, we get better. We're not going to tell ourselves lies when things aren't getting done at the level they need to get done."

While the final 53 is set, two moves drew significant attention from Dolphins fans: the trade of Quinn Ewers and the release of linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Sullivan said Ewers was going to be cut, so the team opted to trade him to give him a fresh start. For Dodson, it was a difficult decision, but the youth movement behind linebacker Jacob Rodriguez ultimately won out.

"It was a tight competition; we have a lot of like for Jacob Rodriguez that's never been a secret. I thought (Dodson) showed up and he was a pro; he competed. It's a very fair question: why would you move on from (Dodson)? I think it just highlights how we feel about our young guys on our team," Sullivan said.

Miami opens its regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

