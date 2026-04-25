Miami Dolphins select 4 players in Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft to build out the team roster

The Miami Dolphins were busy Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft, selecting four new players to join their roster.

In Round 2, Miami selected Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the 43rd overall pick.

In Round 3, Miami selected Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas with the 75th pick.

Later, the Dolphins selected Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek with the 87th pick.

With their final pick of Round 3, Miami selected Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell with the 94th pick.

These additions come after Thursday night's picks of University of Alabama's Kadyn Proctor and San Diego State's Chris Johnson.

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