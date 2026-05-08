Miami Dolphins rookies report to minicamp as team seeks new identity

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The first day of the Dolphins' rookie minicamp began on Friday in Miami Gardens.

Players selected in last month's draft have made their way to South Florida, as the Dolphins quickly look for a new identity under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins rookies report to minicamp as team seeks new identity

Dolphins rookies report to minicamp as team seeks new identity

The Dolphins had 13 draft picks this year, the most by any organization. These new players hope to be the change the team is desperately looking for.

Miami is busy resetting its roster, filling in gaps at multiple positions.

The team selected three wide receivers, picking Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

"My mindset is one day at a time, just go out there and compete," said Coleman. "I'm not really focused on the job being open. I'm just trying to go out there, listen to my coach and execute."

Miami added depth to its offensive line, selecting Kadyn Proctor of Alabama with its first pick. But they really opened some eyes on the defensive side of the ball.

Many football experts have given the Dolphins good grades for their selections of cornerback Chris Johnson and linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis.

All of them are excited to get their pro careers started.

"We drafted a lot of defensive guys," Johnson said. "That's just going to help us all get close, to have good relationships with each other. I feel like, at the end of the day, that's what makes a great football team. Have a relationship with your brothers on the field, so you're playing for more than yourself."

Among the handful of undrafted free agents is Boca Raton native Kevin Cline, an offensive tackle who was a standout at Boca Raton Christian and then played at Boston College.

He's hoping to make his dreams a reality.

"It's been absolutely surreal now ... putting on the jersey," said Cline. "It's just like you take a moment in the mirror and you're like, man, this is what you dream of as a kid, growing up playing football, making it to the NFL, and then being able to play for your hometown team, which is awesome."

Miami will wrap up its rookie minicamp on Sunday, then Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will start on May 18.