Miami Dolphins riding momentum into crucial Saints matchup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are finding new life at 4-7, riding a two-game winning streak as they prepare for a pivotal home game against the struggling New Orleans Saints.

Coming off their bye week, the Dolphins have momentum on their side after back-to-back victories that have reinvigorated the locker room and kept their playoff hopes alive. With six games remaining, every contest becomes crucial for a team looking to make a late-season push.

"Everybody is excited to get back in the building and get back to work and get out there and attack it," Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones said. "It was a good week and a good (win heading into) the break, but there's still work to be done."

Jones, who is experiencing a career resurgence this season, actually wished the bye week had come at a different time.

"Me personally, I wouldn't like a bye to come during this time. I do think we need a bye, we need time for people to get their bodies right," Jones said. "But I want to keep it rolling and keep stacking wins."

The Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak against the 2-9 Saints, who have struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball this season. Despite New Orleans' record, Miami isn't taking its upcoming opponent lightly.

"I think it's about understanding the moment and understanding what we've been able to do the last couple of weeks and building off of that," Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington said.

Head coach Mike McDaniel believes the team's preparation process has positioned them well to capitalize on their current momentum rather than having to rebuild it after the break.

"We've felt good about how we created a process and preparation for each opponent," McDaniel said. "Then, when you have that momentum, you're solving a different problem instead of creating a new momentum out of the bye."

The energy was palpable during the team's first practice back from the bye week, with players and coaches alike hoping to carry this momentum into Sunday's game against the Saints as they continue their playoff push.

