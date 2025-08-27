Miami Dolphins plan to bring back veteran offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, general manager Chris Grier says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to the media a day after the team made their final cuts, trimming their roster to 53 players.

Grier said he felt the Dolphins needed to revamp the roster this season to get younger.

Dolphins make final cuts to 53-man roster

"When you've made aggressive moves like we have for a few years, you have to reset," Grier said. "We're in a different spot now, adding the young players. So that's the direction we're going right now, and we've been very happy so far."

If fans think this will be the final roster, Grier said to think again.

He mentioned that there could be some more moves happening in the near future.

WPTV, John Barron Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier holds a news conference on Aug. 27, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Where we are right now, we're probably gonna be aggressive here with the claims here this week," Grier said. "Probably today too, hopefully, we'll get a couple other players and add to the roster."

During Wednesday's news conference, Grier mentioned that the Dolphins are looking at adding more depth to the offensive line, planning to sign tackle Kendall Lamm if he passes a physical. Lamm was on the Dolphins roster from 2022 to 2024.

As far as how the Dolphins are approaching the season, Grier mentioned he is happy with the choices they've made, and they can win right now.

"For me, our goals as always is to be playing good football in December and January and win games," Grier said. "Our goal is to get the playoffs and try and win games, so at the end of the day, I don't really judge anything for myself or what it is, it's about the team and the organization, and so far we feel good about the players here, coaching staff, and the roster will help us win games in 2025."

Miami begins the season Sept. 7 against the Colts in Indianapolis.