Miami Dolphins open Hard Rock Stadium in week 3 against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins enter their home opener 0-2, having scored just 26 points while giving up 62 points per game in their first two games.

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium in week 3 of the NFL season, taking on the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins enter the matchup near the bottom of the league on both offense and defense.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins host undefeated Chiefs in Hard Rock home opener

Dolphins look to rebound in home opener after 0-2 start

Running back De'Von Achane said he is eager to play in front of the home crowd, even if the schedule pushed the opener to week 3.

"You always fired up when you go into Hard Rock. This year being our first home game in week three. Hopefully we don't get this schedule again," Achane said.

Head coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged the challenge the Chiefs present on both sides of the ball.

"Their o-line is solid and now you add one of the premier backs in this league who's currently leading the league in rushing, then you want to load the box and stop the runner. Then they have guys who can run by people, and they have a quarterback who can keep it alive," Hafley said.

That quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. Kenneth Walker III, one of the Chiefs' newest running backs, is already leading the league in rushing.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks said stopping Walker will be a priority.

"Got to tackle him man, he's breaking a bunch of tackles and very shifty can do it all," Brooks said.

In their first two games, the Dolphins scored just 26 points while giving up 62 points per game. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said the team knows it must play better and that the fans deserve more.

"We got to play a lot better, and we got to give them something to cheer for. That starts with playing good defense. It's been a really frustrating two weeks, but that's on us, and we got to play better."

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.