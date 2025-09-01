Miami Dolphins name 6 captains for 2025 season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The start of the NFL season is just days away, and the Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field as they prepare for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Colts.

Injuries have been a big part of training camp for Miami, but the running back room got some good news with starter De'Von Achane back on the practice field.

Achane worked on the sidelines after missing preseason games and practice as a preventative measure, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Also returning was wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was also seen on the sideline working with the team after missing several weeks of camp because of an oblique injury.

Miami on Monday also named its captains for the 2025 campaign:



Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler

Linebacker Bradley Chubb

Fullback Alec Ingold

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Center Aaron Brewer

"It's always an honor when your teammates think highly of you like that," Chubb said. "You just try to set an example each and every day. When people notice it and want you to lead their team, it's always an honor. I hold it with high respect."

"It means a lot," Brewer said. "I'm just thankful the guys believe in me. Just coming from where I came from, the journey I've had, it's just huge. I just thank God that I got this opportunity, and I'm here and able to lead their team to where we are trying to go."

Kickoff against the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m.