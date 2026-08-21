Miami Dolphins host Giants Saturday: Here's what fans need to know before heading to Hard Rock

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins host the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET.

Fans heading to the game should plan ahead for heavy traffic, hot weather and possible afternoon storms.

What Miami Dolphins fans need to know for Saturday's Giants game

Parking and getting there

On-site parking at Hard Rock Stadium is prepaid only. Fans who have not purchased a parking pass in advance can use the Park & Ride shuttle service for $10 per vehicle.

Park & Ride lots are located at:

Lot 70 — Across from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5700 S. SR-7, Fort Lauderdale

Lot 95 — Golden Glades Parking Garage, 16000 NW 7th Ave., Miami

Climate-controlled shuttles from both lots use dedicated express lanes to the stadium's NW gate. Shuttles run until approximately 75 minutes after the game ends.

Parking gates open four hours before kickoff. Stadium gates open two hours before kickoff.

Public transit options

Fans can also take Tri-Rail to the Golden Glades Station and connect to a shuttle to the stadium.

The Brightline End Zone Express is another option. Riders can take the train to the Aventura Station and board a free shuttle to Hard Rock Stadium.

What to bring — and what to leave behind

The NFL clear bag policy is in effect. August in Miami brings heat, humidity, and the possibility of afternoon storms, so fans should plan accordingly.

Hard Rock Stadium is located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. For the latest parking maps, bag policy details, and game-day updates, visit hardrockstadium.com or the Miami Dolphins' official website.

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