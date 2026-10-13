Miami Dolphins at 0-5 using bye week to regroup before divisional matchup with the New York Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are not treating their bye week as a throwaway. The team hit the practice field Tuesday at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens to regroup after an 0-5 start to the season.

After the break, the Dolphins will head north to take on divisional rival New York Jets (2-3) on Oct. 25. Players say the focus right now is on health and coming back locked in.

Running back Ollie Gordon III said the team is using the time to get right and come together.

"Everybody is getting their legs back and everybody getting everything back together and everybody getting 100 percent and us getting out there and getting healthy while we get back and work together,"

Gordon said.

Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said the message from the coaching staff has been clear about what the team needs heading out of the bye.

"We have to have that fire in us. That's all coach has been saying. Just come back and be locked in, because if you ain't, we going to keep going like this," Proctor said.

While the Dolphins lost 31-24 last week to the Bengals, the team showed some positive signs, including a run game that continues to progress and Malik Willis' ability to keep plays alive with his legs. Gordon said the team has embraced the run game.

"I feel like it's been good; the team we have is good to be able to run behind them and play with them," Gordon said.

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