Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health donate $10,000 in football gear to Royal Palm Beach HS

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health delivered $10,000 worth of football equipment to the Royal Palm Beach High School football team, giving the Wildcats new gear ahead of a matchup against a top-30 team in the state.

Footballs, sleds, pads, gloves, and more were handed off to the team as part of a partnership between the two organizations aimed at getting resources to schools across South Florida.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins, Baptist Health surprise Royal Palm Beach with $10K in gear

Dolphins, Baptist Health surprise Royal Palm Beach with $10K in gear

Players and coaches react

Head football coach Samuel Curry said the donation came at the right time.

"It was very exciting, man. My boys were happy about it. You always need equipment, so it's always a good opportunity," Curry said.

The players shook hands, danced, and smiled widely as they took in the surprise delivery. Running back Demetrice Rolle said the team had no idea what was coming.

"Our coach was yelling at us to come outside, and I'm thinking we're about to get in trouble, then I see a big Dolphins thing I immediately started smiling," Rolle said.

Quarterback Jayden Johnson said the gear will make a real difference on the field.

"In case of a big game, we can use a lot of that stuff," Johnson said.

"Getting to know that we can use those bags and all that other stuff because we barely had stuff, but now we got more," Rolle said.

Another player said the donation goes beyond the equipment itself.

"It can get us stronger and build character and stuff," Johnson said.

Wildcats gearing up for big test

The Wildcats sit at 2-1 early in the season and are preparing to take on Archbishop McCarthy, a top-30 team in the state. The donated equipment is expected to be used every practice from here on out.

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