Melvin Ingram officially signs with Dolphins

Former first-round pick, 3-time Pro Bowl selection spent last season with Steelers, Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram vs. Buffalo Bills in AFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 23, 2022
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram rushes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 11:44 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 23:44:32-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Melvin Ingram and Tyreek Hill are teammates again.

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they've signed Ingram as an unrestricted free agent.

Ingram began last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded in November to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played with Hill.

The 2012 first-round draft pick and three-time Pro Bowl selection spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers, who moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017.

Ingram has compiled 373 tackles (266 solo), 51 sacks, three interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in his NFL career.

He'll be back on the sideline with Hill, who joined Miami in a blockbuster trade that had the Dolphins relinquish five draft picks, including their first-round selection, earlier this year.

