Melvin Ingram named AFC's top defensive player in September

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram is the AFC's defensive player of the month.

The NFL announced Thursday that Ingram was the top defensive player in September.

Ingram is the only player to record a sack and score a defensive touchdown so far this season.

The 11-year veteran has seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through three games.

He made the game-saving tackle against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, keeping receiver Isaiah McKenzie inbounds as time expired to help the Dolphins improve to 3-0.

The Dolphins will try for their first 5-0 start since 1995 when they face the Bengals on Thursday night in Cincinnati.