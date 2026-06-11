Corey Sturgis will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Sundays. That has never changed.

"The Dolphins were everything. The Aqua and orange are the South Florida colors," Sturgis said.

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Meet Finsrider, the Miami Dolphins super fan who never stopped believing in his team

Sturgis fell in love with the Dolphins as a kid — drawn in by the team's vibrant colors. When his family moved to Connecticut in middle school, most people expected him to adapt to his new surroundings and its sports fans. He never did.

"Growing up in Connecticut, we used to wear Patriots colors all day, or just basic winter clothes, which was not for me. I needed to wear an aqua and orange jersey every day," Sturgis said.

In 2018, Sturgis enrolled at FAU and attended his first game at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It was extremely exciting when you would see someone wearing a Dolphins hat, and you're like, high five, Dolphins fan," Sturgis said.

In his first year back in South Florida, Sturgis looked the part of a typical Dolphins fan — hat, shirt, the basics. Then came year two.

"Finsrider originated from other super fans who dressed up, and I got inspiration from Ghost Rider, a Marvel character, and I wanted to combine the two in some kind of way," Sturgis said.

Since 2019, Finsrider has been a fixture at every game — decked out in his full outfit, featured in Dolphins promotions, meeting nearly every player on the roster and becoming an unofficial team mascot.

"It is such an amazing experience when you wave at one of the players, and they wave back to you because they remember you from training camp," Sturgis said.

