Lions grind past Dolphins 19-9 as Jahmyr Gibbs scores and Jake Bates makes 4 field goals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Detroit Lions have repeated a mantra all week in the aftermath of a scary neck injury to All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

Play like No. 46.

They did that against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Jahmyr Gibbs had a rushing touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 170 yards and the Lions beat the Dolphins 19-9 for their fourth straight victory.

“The whole week was prepare and play like Jack. Kind of felt like we owed it to him. It’s all we can do,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said, adding later: “This was hard because you want to talk about it and acknowledge it. You don’t want to brush it under the rug. That’s not fair. The guy means too much to us. We bonded together and ultimately we found a way to win the game. It was emotional.”

Jake Bates made four field goals on a day that was a bit underwhelming for Goff and the Lions' top-ranked offense, which entered averaging 29 points and 395.4 yards per game but finished with 271 yards.

Goff completed 17 of 25 passes while being sacked three times as Miami's defense pressured him throughout. Goff was intercepted by rookie cornerback Chris Johnson on a tipped pass in the first quarter — just the second pick he has thrown this season.

Gibbs averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, finishing with 74 yards on 20 attempts and an 8-yard rushing score that put the Lions ahead 16-6 entering the fourth. All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown had 86 yards receiving for the Lions, who are trying to keep pace in a tough NFC North.

Lions players arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing No. 46 jerseys to honor Jack Campbell, who was placed on injured reserve this week after he was hospitalized with the neck injury suffered during last Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Campbell's jersey was hanging in his locker at the stadium before the game, and some fans raised signs that read “Campbell Strong.”

“That’s a tough line you stand on — this balance beam of football and life and what really matters,” edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said. “For us to come out today and get the win with all that in our head and think about him while we’re doing it, it’s really important.”

The Lions never trailed but could not pull away from the rebuilding Dolphins, who had been in four consecutive one-score games entering Sunday.

Bates made kicks of 28, 33, 40 and 43 yards. His 43-yarder gave Detroit a 10-point lead with 4:28 remaining.

The Lions led 9-6 with four minutes left in the third when Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a 31-yard pickup — Detroit’s longest play of the game — that set up Gibbs' touchdown run on fourth down, his 11th scrimmage TD this season.

Then the Dolphins took a page out of Dan Campbell's book of aggressive play-calling, executing a fake punt that gave Miami the ball at Detroit's 18, setting up a 34-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

Malik Willis completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards and an interception while facing constant pressure from Detroit's front. Willis didn't use his legs as much as he has in previous games. He has a nagging groin injury and said after the game it “was a little tight.”

The Dolphins went 0 for 3 in the red zone and failed to top 100 yards rushing for the second straight game. And despite staying within striking distance, the Dolphins had far too many self-inflicted wounds — including 11 penalties, a missed field goal and a kickoff that fell short of the landing zone.

“We can’t keep saying the same things like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get better,'” Willis said. “We've got to continue to fight to actually do it and make sure that shows up on game day.”

Milestone for Dan Campbell

Campbell picked up his 54th regular-season win as Detroit's coach, moving into second place alone in franchise history midway through his sixth season. Wayne Fontes is the Lions' winningest coach with 66 victories from 1988-96.

Both teams run successful fake punts

Dolphins punter Bradley Pinion connected with Kaytron Allen for a 46-yard completion on Miami's fourth-quarter fake punt.

“I’ll take that. It was a good job by them,” Dan Campbell said. “That certainly wasn’t on our guys. That was on me.”

In the second quarter, Jack Fox lined up to punt before tossing an 11-yard pass to Tay Martin, which gave Detroit the ball at the 41.

The Dolphins' defense held, though, sacking Goff on third down to force a real punt.

“Why did we give up the fake punt? We've got to go look back and make sure we’re not giving anything away,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. “They clearly saw something on tape that they took advantage of, just like we saw something on tape and we took advantage of it.”

Injuries

Dolphins: TE Will Kacmarek (quad) was injured on a low hit in the third quarter. He remained down for a couple of minutes before walking to the sideline unassisted.

Up next

Lions: Travel to Germany, where they will face New England in Munich next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Indianapolis next Sunday.