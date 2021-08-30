Watch
Joe Burrow returns, but Dolphins rally to win in preseason finale

Reid Sinnett passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs
Bryan Woolston/AP
Miami Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick (85) makes a catch for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39) in the second half of a preseason game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 8:59 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 21:01:26-04

CINCINNATI — Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps of the preseason Sunday against the Dolphins.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, took three snaps with one pass attempt in his only series.

Reid Sinnett started at quarterback for the Dolphins and passed for 343 yards with two touchdowns, including the 34-yard winner on fourth-and-15 to Chris Myarick with 1:21 left.

Gerrid Doaks scored a pair of touchdowns for Miami in the 29-26 win.

