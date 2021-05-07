Jason McCourty reunites with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent safety Jason McCourty, one day after releasing veteran Bobby McCain.

Miami announced Friday that McCourty signed with the team, reuniting him with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

McCourty spent the past three seasons in New England, where Flores was a longtime defensive assistant for the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

The 12-year NFL veteran joins the Dolphins after the team parted ways with McCain, who was released Thursday after six seasons.

McCourty was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2009 and spent eight seasons with the team. He spent the 2017 season with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Patriots in 2018.

The 33-year-old has started 137 games in his NFL career, including New England's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.