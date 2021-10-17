Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Jaguars end 20-game skid with 23-20 win over Dolphins in London

Matthew Wright makes 53-yard field goal on final play
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Dunhan/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal to beat the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in London.
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright celebrates game-winning field goal vs. Miami Dolphins in London in 2021
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 13:15:02-04

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended their 20-game skid.

Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of their game in London against the Miami Dolphins to give Jacksonville a 23-20 win, snapping the NFL’s second-longest losing streak ever.

Only the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost more consecutive games with 26 to start their franchise in 1976-77.

Wright had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal and also hit a 40-yarder in the first quarter.

The Jaguars came into the game as the only team in the Super Bowl era without a successful field goal in the first games five games of a season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)