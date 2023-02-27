Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams says Dolphins 'probably my No. 1 spot'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is still a year away from being draft-eligible, but he already knows where he'd like to play in the NFL.

The Southern California quarterback told People magazine that he'd "probably go to the Dolphins."

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams said in an interview with the magazine earlier this month. "I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my No. 1 spot."

Willfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki gestures during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Williams said he also likes the team's colors and climate.

"The colors are pretty cool and the weather's good," he added.

Williams, 21, won the 2022 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns with just five interceptions after following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. The Trojans finished 11-3 and were ranked as high as No. 4 before losing their final two games.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams runs the ball during the first half against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Gesicki had some fun with Williams' interview on social media.

"Caleb, they tell you i'm staying with the Dolphins through 2024?" he wrote on Twitter. "I'm just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease…"

Caleb, they tell you i’m staying with the Dolphins through 2024? I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease… https://t.co/SO4QDDOEls — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) February 23, 2023

The Dolphins drafted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as their first-round pick in 2020, but he's been hampered by injuries throughout his three seasons in Miami and missed significant time this past season, including the team's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, under the NFL's concussion protocol.

Williams told People he'd be appreciative of whichever team drafted him, but if Tagovailoa can't stay on the field in 2023, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier might want to take a look at the college star.