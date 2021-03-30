Menu

Giants to visit Dolphins as NFL officially moves to 17-game schedule

AFC East will host NFC East this season
Adam Hunger/AP
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins defensive end Avery Moss in the second half, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:10:55-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants this season with the addition of a game to the schedule.

NFL owners voted Tuesday to expand the regular season from 16 games to 17 games beginning with the 2021 season.

Each team will now face an opponent from the opposite conference based on division standings from the previous season. Home and away games will be played on a rotating divisional basis.

This year the AFC East Division will host the NFC East Division under the 17-game format.

The Dolphins are 7-2 all-time against the Giants, who haven't beaten Miami since 2003. The Giants last traveled to South Florida in 2015.

Under the new agreement, the preseason will be reduced from four games to three.

The NFL has played a 16-game regular-season schedule since 1978.

