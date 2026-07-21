From addiction to 'FinSassin': How Miami Dolphins fandom helped save one fan's life

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins begin training camp later this month with rookies already reporting for their initial sessions on Tuesday.

When it comes to a successful football season, of course you need good players, but the unsung heroes of the football season are the fans.

"I really enjoy the gameday experience and interacting with the fans, the game itself, of course," said Bob Sampson, who has been a Dolphins fan since the 17-0 perfect season of 1972.

As a kid, watching such dominance had Sampson in awe of the Fins, and over the years his memories just grew.

"As a young guy, the Monday Night Football game against the (Chicago) Bears (in 1985), of course, the (Dan) Marino game when he came back from the Achilles against the Patriots (in 1994) it was a shootout that we won," Sampson said.

But while he was enjoying the Dolphins on the field, he faced personal battles.

"I went through a period of time in my life where I got involved with substance abuse with prescription medications," said Sampson.

After years of battling his addiction, Sampson decided to turn his life around and create an alter ego.

"I call myself the FinSassin. I become somebody that shares his passion with this football team in a different way than a lot of other people do," said Sampson.

The FinSassin alter ego helped bring Sampson out of his darkest moments: he wears a Dolphins Chain, a Dolphins ring, and Dolphins tattoos on his legs, and you can't miss his wrestling mask decked out with the Dolphins logo.

"I go to all the home games and road games now; it's helped me, and it gave me something to drive for. I got my life back, and I was able to save and change my life," said Sampson,

He continues his recovery journey and is enjoying his new life even more.

He's been featured in magazines, attends every game and has made countless memories with the team.

"It's camaraderie with other people who have the same deep passion for this team that I do. It's a great experience to just get away from reality for a few hours," said Sampson.