Freddie Swain elevated to active roster ahead of Chargers game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Florida Gators wide receiver Freddie Swain has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster by the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the move Saturday, one day before Miami's "Sunday Night Football" game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swain was signed to Miami's practice squad in September.

The 2020 sixth-round draft pick spent his first two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 38 career receptions for 502 yards. The 24-year-old Ocala native also has returned 22 punts for 189 yards and six kickoffs for 137 yards.