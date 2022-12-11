Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Freddie Swain elevated to active roster ahead of Chargers game

Former Florida Gators receiver signed to Miami's practice squad in September
Seattle Seahawks receiver Freddie Swain in 2022 preseason game
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Caean Couto/AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Seattle. The Bears won 27-11.
Seattle Seahawks receiver Freddie Swain in 2022 preseason game
Posted at 10:24 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 10:25:34-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Florida Gators wide receiver Freddie Swain has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster by the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the move Saturday, one day before Miami's "Sunday Night Football" game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swain was signed to Miami's practice squad in September.

The 2020 sixth-round draft pick spent his first two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 38 career receptions for 502 yards. The 24-year-old Ocala native also has returned 22 punts for 189 yards and six kickoffs for 137 yards.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!