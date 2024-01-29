Former Dolphins running back Damien Williams arrested in domestic dispute with pregnant woman about dog food

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams was arrested last week after a dispute with a pregnant woman about their dog's food turned violent, police said.

Williams was arrested on Jan. 22 on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant person.

According to a Coconut Creek police report, Williams got into a fight with a woman who was 10 weeks pregnant with the NFL running back's child.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs hands the ball to running back Damien Williams during the first half Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

She told police that the fight began "over a dispute about their dog's food and escalated when" Williams grabbed her by the neck.

Police noted several scratch marks and bruising on the woman's arms and redness on her neck.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2014, Williams spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins and later won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also played for the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and, most recently, Arizona Cardinals.

Mark Humphrey/AP Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams is tackled by the San Francisco 49ers defense during the second half of Super Bowl LIV, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Williams is probably best remembered for his fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Chiefs rally past the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in South Florida. Williams had a 1-yard touchdown catch to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead and then scored again late on a 38-yard run that sealed Kansas City's first Super Bowl victory.

The 31-year-old played in three games for the Cardinals during the 2023 season before his release in November.