Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

FAU receiver Je'Quan Burton among 12 undrafted college free agents to sign with Dolphins

USF offensive tackle Bayron Matos, who also played basketball, signs with team as part of NFL's International Player Pathway Program
Florida Atlantic Owls receiver Je'Quan Burton catches pass at Illinois, Sept. 23, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Florida Atlantic wide receiver Je'Quan Burton catches a pass during a game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Florida Atlantic Owls receiver Je'Quan Burton catches pass at Illinois, Sept. 23, 2023
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 14:06:12-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced they have signed 12 undrafted college free agents, including two from Florida schools.

Florida Atlantic wide receiver Je'Quan Burton and South Florida offensive tackle Bayron Matos are among the undrafted players who will get the chance to compete for a roster spot in the fall.

Burton had 84 catches for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Owls. He began his college career at Southern Illinois and spent the 2020 season at an Iowa junior college before transferring to FAU.

Matos signed with the Dolphins as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. The Dominican Republic native played basketball and football for the Bulls after transferring from New Mexico.

BYU Cougars guard Spencer Johnson makes pass around South Florida Bulls forward Bayron Matos, Dec. 22, 2021
BYU guard Spencer Johnson makes a pass around South Florida forward Bayron Matos during a game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Honolulu.

Other undrafted players to sign with the Dolphins are Rhode Island safety Jordan Colbert, Louisville cornerback Storm Duck, UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, Syracuse cornerback Isaiah Johnson, Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones, UTEP offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, UCLA linebacker Grayson Murphy, Colorado defensive tackle Leonard Payne, TCU safety Mark Perry and Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.