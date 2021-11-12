Watch
Dolphins win second straight, top Ravens 22-10

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa takes over for injured Jacoby Brissett
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after Tagovailoa scored a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 12, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa threw for 158 yards. He relieved Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 156 yards before needing to depart in the third quarter with an injured right knee.

Team staff assist Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett as he goes down in pain during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Baltimore's streak of 51 consecutive regular-season games with at least 14 points came to an end.

