Dolphins to be featured on in-season edition of 'Hard Knocks'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season.

HBO, NFL Films and the team announced Monday that the Dolphins will be the focus of the in-season edition of "Hard Knocks."

Fans of the show can expect to see plenty of Miami's star players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as well as charismatic head coach Mike McDaniel.

A release date and details of "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" have yet to be announced.

Chris Szagola/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference after a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia.

"I wouldn't call it a team decision," McDaniel told reporters Monday. "But at the same time, you guys know me well enough that I steer clear of worrying about things that we can't control. It's something that I conveyed to the team for the first time today, and I see some positives with this particular team, just knowing that there's a lot of things in terms of when we do have success on the field, that people kind of are curious as to how that happens. I think they'll see exactly where that comes from."

McDaniel said he believes the exposure will be a positive for the team.

"I don't think it's a bad thing for people to see our day-in, day-out hard work," McDaniel said. "I know there's a lot of guys on this team that will garner interest, really. I think that a platform for them to showcase who they are and really the fan base to get to know the players and coaches better, I can understand the value to the National Football League, to HBO, to NFL Films, and I can understand the value for the Miami Dolphins."

Adrian Kraus/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel greets safety Jevon Holland before a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

McDaniel said he hasn't been made aware of the particulars yet.

"I know it will start sometime after we take our trip to Germany," he said. "Then, as I understand it, it will be through the finality of the season. It will be part of our DNA really after the Germany game at some point."

The reality sports documentary series chronicles training camp with different NFL teams each year.

"Hard Knocks" premiered in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens.

The in-season version of the show debuted in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts. Last year's in-season team was the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dolphins were previously featured on the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" in 2012.