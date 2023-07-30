Watch Now
Dolphins sign former first-round pick Eli Apple after Jalen Ramsey injury

Veteran cornerback provides depth for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple makes debut at training camp, July 30, 2023
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple runs drills during practice at the team's training facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 17:58:42-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have added some depth at the cornerback position with the acquisition of former first-round draft pick Eli Apple.

Miami announced the addition of Apple on Sunday, three days after Jalen Ramsey tore the meniscus in his left knee at practice.

Ramsey had surgery Friday and later tweeted that the procedure "went well."

There is no timeline for his return, but he is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday.

The Dolphins open their season Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Apple started 30 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2021, and he deflected eight passes in 2022.

The New York Giants selected Apple with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He spent three seasons with the Giants before being traded to the New Orleans Saints.

Apple spent two seasons in New Orleans and the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple celebrates fumble recovery at Kansas City Chiefs during AFC Championship, Jan. 29, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple celebrates a fumble recovery against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

The seven-year veteran told reporters after practice Sunday that he's been living in South Florida, so when the Dolphins contacted his agent about coming in for a workout, it "just felt like great love."

"They told me it would be a great opportunity for me to come in and compete," Apple said. "That's all I care about. I want to help the team and compete out there."

Apple said he was patiently waiting for an opportunity to catch on with another team this season.

"There were different teams that reached out," Apple said of the process. "I just wanted to be patient in my approach and wait for the best opportunity."

