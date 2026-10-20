Dolphins release kicker Riley Patterson, add Zane Gonzalez to practice squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins released kicker Riley Patterson amid a series of roster moves on Tuesday.

The Dolphins brought back kicker Zane Gonzalez, signing him to the practice squad after the veteran spent part of training camp with the team before being released in August with an injury settlement. Miami also waived cornerback Storm Duck and edge Andre Jones Jr. and signed edge Rodney McGraw off the practice squad.

Patterson made seven of his nine field-goal attempts this season and was 5 of 6 on extra points. The moves come as the Dolphins try to improve one of the league's worst special teams units, which allowed an 81-yard return on the opening kickoff against Cincinnati in Week 5.

Coach Jeff Hafley has pointed to a lack of execution as a reason for some of Miami's special teams struggles and said the team would evaluate all units during its bye week and explore changes if necessary.

"We’re counting on those veteran players to do their job to the best of their ability," Hafley said last week, before Miami's Week 6 bye. “Whether it’s in the punt game, whether it’s making our PATs and our extra points, whether it’s kicking the ball, whether it’s we’re trying to kick a touchback or we’re trying to kick the ball deep left, just like any other position, we’re counting on those veterans to do their job and do them at a high level. That’s what they’re here for.”

Gonzalez is 115 of 142 in his career on field goals and 18 of 28 on attempts of 50 or more yards.