Dolphins release 2023 training camp schedule

10 open practices include 2 joint sessions with Falcons, scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with players during practice, June 8, 2023
Jim Rassol/AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with his players during practice, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 07:36:51-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will hold 10 open practices during their 2023 training camp.

Miami, which released its training camp schedule Thursday, will hold its first public practice July 30 at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

All 10 practices will begin in the morning, including the Aug. 5 team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

2023 Dolphins Training Camp Schedule

DateTimeNotes
Sunday, July 3010:30 a.m.
Monday, July 3110:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 110:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 310:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 410:30 a.m.season ticket holders only
Saturday, Aug. 511 a.m.team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Tuesday, Aug. 810 a.m.joint practice with Atlanta Falcons
Wednesday, Aug. 910 a.m.joint practice with Atlanta Falcons
Wednesday, Aug. 2310:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2410:30 a.m.

The Dolphins will also hold two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 ahead of their Aug. 11 preseason game.

It's free to attend all open practices, but fans must reserve tickets in advance through the team's website.

