Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to have season-ending knee surgery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips said the knee injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night will require season-ending surgery.

Phillips was injured in the first half of Monday's 31-12 loss to the Titans when he collided with teammate Jordan Poyer. Phillips played through the injury, which was later revealed to be a partial tear in his right ACL. He received a brace at halftime.

“The mission is still the mission,” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I have unfinished business to take care of and I will come out of this trial victorious.”

Phillips went down again in the third quarter and repeatedly slammed his fist on the ground in frustration. After trainers helped him to his feet, the fourth-year linebacker walked to the sideline under his own power and threw his helmet to the ground in front of him. He didn't return that time.

Coach Mike McDaniel called it a “freak” contact injury. It happened on a carry by Titans running back Tony Pollard. Poyer dove to try and stop Pollard when his helmet made contact with Phillips' knee. Phillips immediately went down grabbing at his knee.

Poyer was also injured on the same play.

Phillips had worked his way back from a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in 2023 on that same right leg, which sidelined him the final seven games of last season. McDaniel said Monday's knee injury was unrelated to the Achilles tear.

“It’s not exciting at all, especially when you watch someone work so hard to earn every rep,” McDaniel said.

Phillips had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in four games.