Dolphins, Packers meet on Christmas with playoff aspirations

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Back in November, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Miami's goal was to play in meaningful games in December and January.

"When you are in those months playing meaningful football, it is something unlike any other style of football that exists," McDaniel said. "The beginning of the season pales in comparison to that environment."

The Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers will have that type of experience when they meet on Christmas. Both teams are eyeing the postseason, but their scenarios to get there are quite different.

The Dolphins (8-6) will make the playoffs if they win their last three games — or just their last two, against division foes New England and the New York Jets. Miami has lost three straight, though, and wants to begin its playoff push by beating Green Bay.

Standing in their way is four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"We're about to play Aaron Rodgers, who has been in the league for years and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play," safety Jevon Holland said. "So what more do you have to focus on? This is a huge challenge, especially for me. ... Playoffs are playoffs. I've never been to the playoffs, so I wouldn’t know."

The Packers (6-8) likely need to win their last three games to make the postseason. Even if they win out, they're not guaranteed to make it.

"This is a really good football team that we're going against," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Obviously, they're very hungry. They've got a lot at stake. We've got a lot at stake, and it should be a playoff-type game."

McDaniel and LaFleur know each other well, having worked together as assistants with Houston, Washington and Atlanta.

LaFleur said he sees some advantage in playing against a familiar coach.

"I think it leads to some creativity, quite honestly," he said, "because you might see the same concept that you have that gets ran and it's like, OK, what wrinkle can I throw off of this, so I think there's pluses and minuses to everything."