Dolphins lose 32-20 to Jets; Tyreek Hill says 'I'm out' and 'It was great playing here'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers walked off the field with his buddy Davante Adams by his side, waved his left hand to the New York Jets fans cheering his name in the MetLife Stadium stands and walked through the dark tunnel to the locker room.

“Yeah, that was cool,” Rodgers said with a smile.

If this was it for the 41-year-old quarterback, he capped a storied career with a victory and some history.

Rodgers threw a season-high four touchdown passes, becoming the fifth player to throw 500 career regular-season TD passes, in what could’ve been his final NFL game to lead the Jets to a 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or they're ready to move on," Rodgers said. "Either way, I’m thankful for my two years here.”

Rodgers is uncertain if he wants to continue playing for a 21st season, and it's unclear if the Jets (5-12) — who'll have a new general manager and coach next season — will want to move forward with him.

“Oh, I don't know,” Rodgers said when asked if he believes in his heart he'll be back with the Jets. “I honestly don't know."

Owner Woody Johnson, vice chairman Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai are expected to chat with Rodgers at some point during the week as a hectic offseason begins for New York, which is already conducting interviews with GM and coach candidates.

“I’m looking forward to those conversations,” Rodgers said. “It feels good to be able to do some of the things these last five or six weeks I know I was capable of doing, even at 40, 41. But either way, I won't be upset or offended with what they decide to do — if they want to move on, if I still want to play.

“And if not, I'll let them know, if that's the case.”

Rodgers finished 23 of 36 for 274 yards and TD passes to Tyler Conklin, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Breece Hall — and was intercepted by Tyrel Dodson on his first throw.

He also helped shut the door on the Dolphins (8-9), who needed a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. But that became moot when Denver routed Kansas City, which rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and several other starters, to clinch the final AFC postseason berth for the Broncos.

The Dolphins might also be in for some offseason drama. After the game, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to indicate he wanted out of Miami.

“This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs,” Hill told reporters. “For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family, if that’s here or wherever the case may be. ... I’m opening the door. I’m out. It was great playing here.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was “informed” Hill was “unavailable” before a drive in the second half — and McDaniel wasn't told Hill had an injury. McDaniel also didn't want to comment on Hill's statements until he spoke to the receiver.

“We’ll see how the next couple of days progress with those conversations with him and I,” McDaniel said.

No. 500

With the Jets trailing 6-0 midway through the second quarter, Rodgers dropped back on first-and-goal from the 5, ran forward and then zipped a pass to Conklin in the end zone to join Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players with 500 regular-season TD passes.

Conklin handed Rodgers the ball as the entire offense celebrated in the end zone, hugging the quarterback and tapping him on the helmet.

No. 501

A strip-sack by Haason Reddick and Will McDonald and fumble recovery by Quincy Williams gave the Jets the ball back at the Miami 39 late in the second quarter.

Rodgers added to his career TDs total on a 13-yard throw to Lazard with 59 seconds left in the first half. Hall ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Jets up 15-6.

No. 502

Greg Joseph, the franchise-record fifth kicker used by the Jets this season, booted a 20-yarder to make it 18-6 in the third quarter. De'Von Achane drew the Dolphins closer with a 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

But Rodgers got No. 502 on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Adams, the 83rd time the two have connected for a score — moving them past Miami's Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third most by a quarterback-wide receiver combination. It gave New York a 25-13 lead.

No. 503

Miami wasn't finished as Tyler Huntley, who started at quarterback for the Dolphins in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, threw a 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith that cut the Dolphins' deficit to 25-20 with 5:21 left.

But Rodgers then capped his big day with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Hall with 2:30 remaining.

Stats

Garrett Wilson had four catches to join Brandon Marshall as the only players in Jets history to have 100 receptions in a season. ... Adams caught six passes for 88 yards for his fifth straight season with 1,000 yards receiving. ... Ashtyn Davis had two interceptions for the Jets, who had four takeaways. ... Huntley was 25 of 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown with the two INTs. ... Achane ran for 121 yards, including a 61-yard scamper in the first quarter, and a score.

Ominous start

A banner featuring the Jets' logo was unfurled by several dozen fans on the field — a typical pregame display before the national anthem — and it was upside down. It was quickly rolled back up and taken inside.

Injuries

Jets DL Quinnen Williams left in the second half with a hamstring injury. ... Jets OL Carter Warren injured an ankle in the fourth quarter.