Dolphins, Giants clash in joint practice ahead of Miami's preseason home opener at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Giants for their second and final joint practice Thursday, giving the young team a chance to go up against an opponent with high expectations ahead of Saturday's preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The joint practice brought fresh faces, new game plans and a competitive spirit the Dolphins say can't be duplicated.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins, Giants hold joint practice before preseason home opener

Dolphins, Giants hold joint practice before Miami's preseason home opener

Quarterback Malik Willis said the experience was a welcome one.

"Playing football is still fun. It's still awesome to go out there and compete and see different looks and go against guys you haven't seen every day," Willis said.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez echoed that sentiment.

"It's really cool; it's something very unique to the NFL. You don't ever do this growing up. Coming here, it's some serious competition that you're getting against a different look," Rodriguez said.

It was the Giants who set the tone early, applying near-constant pressure on the quarterback, generating key plays on offense and sparking a few scuffles along the way.

Despite the rough stretch, Willis and wide receiver Malik Washington said the competitive environment is exactly what the team needs.

"It was competitive; everybody on each side of the ball wanted to win their rep, and you know sometimes things happen when the energy is flowing, but I know it's out of love," Washington said.

Willis acknowledged the inconsistency but remained focused on what comes next.

"It was up and down; sometimes we executed, sometimes we didn't. We will go in there, figure out why that was, and watch the film. Other than that, I loved the energy and effort the guys showed," Willis said.

Defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. offered a straightforward take on the team's mindset.

"We got some dogs, everybody just going out there and hunting," Marshall said.

The Dolphins will look to carry the lessons from Thursday into Saturday, when Miami and New York kick off at Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m.

Watch all the action on WPTV Saturday with the pre-game show starting at 3 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

