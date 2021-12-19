Watch
Dolphins extend winning streak to 6, rally past Jets 31-24

DeVante Parker catches game-winning TD late in 4th quarter
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker scores the go-ahead touchdown as New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall attempts to tackle him during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 16:41:59-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have pushed their winning streak to six games.

DeVante Parker caught an 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for the go-ahead score with 3:37 left and the Dolphins rallied to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday.

Duke Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Miami.

Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins caught a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins scores TD vs. New York Jets, Dec. 19, 2021
Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins scores a touchdown as New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips missed the tackle during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Braxton Berrios and Zach Wilson had rushing touchdowns for the Jets.

Brandin Echols ran an interception back for a score for New York.

