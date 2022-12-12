Tyreek Hill helps Dolphins find end zone at Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tyreek Hill helped the Dolphins stay in the game Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers, scoring the only touchdowns for Miami thus far.

The speedy wide receiver scored on a crazy 57-fumble recovery in the second quarter and later found the end zone in the third quarter on a 60-yard touchdown catch.

Miami's second "Sunday Night Football" game of the season features a pair of 2020 first-round draft picks at quarterback – Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Justin Herbert for the Chargers. Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick, while Herbert was selected just behind him at No. 6.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Chargers took a 10-0 lead in the second with a 33-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker and a 10-yard pass from Herbert to Mike Williams.

The Dolphins appeared uninspired offensively when Hill casually scooped up the loose football and sprinted 57 yards untouched into the end zone to cut the Chargers' lead.

Los Angeles scored another touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in the first half on a 1-yard run by Austin Ekeler.

Tagovailoa connected with Hill along the sideline for a 60-yard score with 6:23 in the third.

Dicker tacked on another 3 for the Chargers on their next possession to extend Los Angeles' lead 20-17.

Both teams are coming off losses. Miami had its five-game winning streak snapped last weekend at San Francisco, while the Chargers lost to Oakland for their third defeat in four games.

In the first season under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have the NFL's second-best passing offense and fourth overall offense. Tagovailoa is also sixth in the NFL with 21 touchdown passes.

