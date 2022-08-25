Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles amid 'non-COVID illness'

Team scheduled to face Eagles in Saturday's preseason finale
Miami Dolphins helmet on field in Tampa, Aug. 13, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Peter Joneleit/AP
A Miami Dolphins helmet rests on the field during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Miami Dolphins helmet on field in Tampa, Aug. 13, 2022
Posted at 9:00 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 09:03:46-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have canceled Thursday's joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, several players fell ill and have been vomiting overnight, per sources.

A news release from the Dolphins said the team will instead be meeting virtually "out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness."

Sources told Garafolo that some players believed it was food poisoning rather than a stomach bug.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was still expected to address the media Thursday morning as scheduled.

The Dolphins and Eagles held the first of two scheduled joint sessions Wednesday ahead of Saturday's final preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

It's unclear how this will impact the game.

The Eagles planned to practice Thursday in South Florida.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms