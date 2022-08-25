Dolphins cancel joint practice with Eagles amid 'non-COVID illness'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have canceled Thursday's joint practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today’s joint practice with the Eagles has been cancelled. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 25, 2022

According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, several players fell ill and have been vomiting overnight, per sources.

The #Dolphins, who canceled their joint practice with the #Eagles today, are dealing with a stomach bug, sources say. Bunch of players sick, vomiting overnight. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2022

A news release from the Dolphins said the team will instead be meeting virtually "out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness."

Sources told Garafolo that some players believed it was food poisoning rather than a stomach bug.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was still expected to address the media Thursday morning as scheduled.

The Dolphins and Eagles held the first of two scheduled joint sessions Wednesday ahead of Saturday's final preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

It's unclear how this will impact the game.

The Eagles planned to practice Thursday in South Florida.