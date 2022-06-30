MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will hold eight open practices during their first training camp under head coach Mike McDaniel, culminating with a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of August.

The team announced its training camp dates Thursday.

Training camp begins July 27, with the first three days closed to the public.

The team's first open practice will take place July 30 at its training camp facility next to Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will have five of its open practices during the first week in August, including three consecutive days on the weekend of Aug. 5-7.

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) takes part in drills at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins will also have two days of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their Aug. 13 preseason opener. Both practices will be closed to the public.

The final two practices with the Eagles will take place ahead of their final preseason game Aug. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins fans wishing to attend training camp can do so for free, but they must first register on the team's website. Tickets will be released beginning July 7.