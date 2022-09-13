Dolphins already reaping benefits of Tyreek Hill trade

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyreek Hill's success with Kansas City made it easy to imagine the impact he'd make on this new team.

Hill made his Dolphins debut in Sunday's 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, and his 94 receiving yards was the most by a Miami newcomer in Week 1 since running back Jim Kiick in 1970.

The Dolphins traded a package of draft picks to Kansas City for Hill and gave him a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid NFL receivers ever.

It's already paying off.

"It feels awesome having someone like Tyreek," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "I'll keep saying this, the dude is a cheat code. It's not easy covering this guy when he's motioning, running routes off of motions and doing his thing. I love it."

In five career games against New England, Hill has 32 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

Coach Mike McDaniel said the team always plans to involve Hill. He added that there were a couple plays against the Patriots that frustrated Hill because he wasn't in the right place on the field when Tagovailoa threw the ball.

"I think each and every game we'll do our best to feature him unless the defense has to fully commit to take him away," McDaniel said, "which is good news for the Miami Dolphins because we have some other playmakers."