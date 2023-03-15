Dolphins 2023 free agency tracker: Who's coming, who's going

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Now that the 2023 NFL free agency period has begun, here's a look at the players who could be coming and going for the Miami Dolphins.
Unrestricted Free Agents
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Presbyterian
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Louisville
|Geron Christian
|OT
|Louisville
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Washington State
|Michael Deiter
|C
|Wisconsin
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Texas Tech
|Clayton Fejedelem
|S
|Illinois
|Eric Fisher
|OT
|Central Michigan
|Trey Flowers
|LB
|Arkansas
|Myles Gaskin
|RB
|Washington
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Penn State
|Melvin Ingram
|LB
|South Carolina
|John Jenkins
|DT
|Georgia
|Greg Little
|OT
|Mississippi
|Thomas Morstead
|P
|Southern Methodist
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Texas-El Paso
|Duke Riley
|LB
|Louisiana State
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Houston
|Eric Rowe
|S
|Utah
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Ashland
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|Vanderbilt
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Jeffery Wilson
|RB
|North Texas
|Justin Zimmer
|DT
|Ferris State
