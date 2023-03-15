Dolphins 2023 free agency tracker: Who's coming, who's going

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Now that the 2023 NFL free agency period has begun, here's a look at the players who could be coming and going for the Miami Dolphins.

Unrestricted Free Agents



Justin Bethel CB Presbyterian Teddy Bridgewater QB Louisville Geron Christian OT Louisville River Cracraft WR Washington State Michael Deiter C Wisconsin Sam Eguavoen LB Texas Tech Clayton Fejedelem S Illinois Eric Fisher OT Central Michigan Trey Flowers LB Arkansas Myles Gaskin RB Washington Mike Gesicki TE Penn State Melvin Ingram LB South Carolina John Jenkins DT Georgia Greg Little OT Mississippi Thomas Morstead P Southern Methodist Nik Needham CB Texas-El Paso Duke Riley LB Louisiana State Elandon Roberts LB Houston Eric Rowe S Utah Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Brandon Shell OT South Carolina Trent Sherfield WR Vanderbilt Andrew Van Ginkel LB Wisconsin Jeffery Wilson RB North Texas Justin Zimmer DT Ferris State

Check back throughout the free agency period as players are retained or sign with other teams.