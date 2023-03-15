Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Dolphins 2023 free agency tracker: Who's coming, who's going

Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after fumble recovery vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Peter Joneleit/AP
Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) celebrates his fumble recovery with Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham (40) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Bills 21-19.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram celebrates after fumble recovery vs. Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 2022
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:17:44-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Now that the 2023 NFL free agency period has begun, here's a look at the players who could be coming and going for the Miami Dolphins.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Justin BethelCBPresbyterian
Teddy BridgewaterQBLouisville
Geron ChristianOTLouisville
River CracraftWRWashington State
Michael DeiterCWisconsin
Sam EguavoenLBTexas Tech
Clayton FejedelemSIllinois
Eric FisherOTCentral Michigan
Trey FlowersLBArkansas
Myles GaskinRBWashington
Mike GesickiTEPenn State
Melvin IngramLBSouth Carolina
John JenkinsDTGeorgia
Greg LittleOTMississippi
Thomas MorsteadPSouthern Methodist
Nik NeedhamCBTexas-El Paso
Duke RileyLBLouisiana State
Elandon RobertsLBHouston
Eric RoweSUtah
Adam ShaheenTEAshland
Brandon ShellOTSouth Carolina
Trent SherfieldWRVanderbilt
Andrew Van GinkelLBWisconsin
Jeffery WilsonRBNorth Texas
Justin ZimmerDTFerris State

Check back throughout the free agency period as players are retained or sign with other teams.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7