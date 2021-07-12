Dolphins 2021 training camp schedule features 14 open practices at new facility

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins fans will have a new shaded spot to watch their team during training camp in 2021.

The Dolphins announced last week that they will hold 14 open practices at their new training facility during this year's training camp, which begins July 31.

Miami will host a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons for two days ahead of their Aug. 21 preseason game.

After spending training camp at the Nova Southeastern University campus in Davie since 1993, the Dolphins are moving to a new state-of-the-art, 227,000-square-foot facility next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens later this month.

Joel Auerbach/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the football during training camp Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Davie, Fla.

The Baptist Health Training Complex will not only serve as the new home for the Dolphins, but it will also provide fans some respite from the heat with a shaded canopy over the seating area.

There will also be food trucks from area restaurants, fan festivities and different theme days throughout the inaugural training camp in Miami Gardens.

All 14 practices are free and open to the public, but fans must reserve tickets online.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, player autographs will not be available after practice.

Below is the complete training camp schedule:

10:10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 10:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 10:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 * 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 * 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 10:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27

* Denotes joint practice with Atlanta Falcons