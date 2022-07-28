Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Bob Kuechenberg among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

6-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman for Dolphins died in 2019
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg, July 18,1973
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jack Kanthal/AP
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg is photographed July 18,1973.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg, July 18,1973
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 21:24:51-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The late Bob Kuechenberg is among 24 finalists for next year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection who played guard, tackle and center for the Miami Dolphins from 1970-83, Kuechenberg died in 2019 at the age of 71.

He joins 11 other former players on the seniors list, including four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Kuechenberg missed just five regular-season games throughout the first 14 years of his NFL career. He was a part of Miami's first-ever playoff game, the 1972 undefeated season and Miami's back-to-back Super Bowl wins, starting Super Bowl VIII while wearing a cast on his arm.

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg on ground as official signals for TD vs. Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII in 1974
Despite the official's touchdown signal, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg (58) claims Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick didn't score in the first period of Super Bowl VIII, Sunday, Jan. 14, 1974, at Rice Stadium in Houston. Also pictured are Miami offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg (67) and Norm Evans (73).

A fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1969 draft, Kuechenberg quit during training camp and spent the season playing for the Chicago Owls of the Continental Football League.

Kuechenberg came to Miami with future Hall of Fame coach Don Shula as a free agent in 1970 and spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins. He sat out the 1984 season with an eye injury suffered during training camp and retired in 1985.

Other finalists announced by the NFL on Wednesday are former coaches Mike Holmgren (Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks), Dan Reeves (Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons) and Mike Shanahan (Los Angeles Raiders, Broncos and Washington Redskins) and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms