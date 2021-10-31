Watch
Bills pound Dolphins 26-11 for series-record seventh straight win

Dolphins have dropped 7 consecutive games
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tries to push away Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts while looking to pass during the second half Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 31, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.

The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time.

The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season.

