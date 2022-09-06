Watch Now
Big Kat Bryant signed to Dolphins practice squad

Former UCF, Auburn defensive end among 5 to join practice squad
UCF Knights defensive end Big Kat Bryant in 2021
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Central Florida defensive end Big Kat Bryant walks off the field after a game against Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 06, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed five players to the practice squad Tuesday, including one sizable feline, so to speak.

Defensive end Big Kat Bryant was among the players who signed practice squad contracts with the team ahead of Sunday's season opener against the New England Patriots.

Bryant originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent. He led Central Florida with six sacks in 2021 after transferring from Auburn, where he was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2020.

The Dolphins also signed defensive tackles Josiah Bronson and Christopher Hinton, offensive tackle Kion Smith and cornerback Chris Steele. Defensive tackle Niles Scott was released.

