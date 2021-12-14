Watch
All 3 Dolphins running backs placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Miami elevates former Hurricanes star Duke Johnson from practice squad
Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Dec 14, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins now have four players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay were added to the list Monday.

Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week.

With the addition of Lindsay, all three running backs on Miami's 53-man roster were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That forced Miami to elevate Duke Johnson from the practice squad as an active roster replacement.

Miami head coach Brian Flores said the team is following the NFL's protocol, which requires weekly testing.

"I also don't have a crystal ball here and with everyone coming off of the bye week and kind of getting away, part of our discussion was being safe and understanding that there is still a pandemic out here," Flores told reporters Monday. "We'll follow the protocols and practice the guys who are here."

Johnson, who played high school football in Miami and then starred for the Miami Hurricanes in college, played in one game for the Dolphins earlier this season, carrying the ball four times for 18 yards in a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets last month.

The Dolphins (6-7) have won five consecutive games and are in contention for a playoff spot, which didn't seem possible after Miami's 1-7 start to the season that included a seven-game losing streak. They'll face the Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.