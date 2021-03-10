After single season in Miami, Kyle Van Noy released by Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kyle Van Noy's reunion with his former position coach in New England was short-lived.

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they've released the linebacker after just one season with the team.

Van Noy signed a $51 million, four-year deal as a free agent a year ago, reuniting him with head coach Brian Flores.

The 2014 second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions spent four seasons with the Patriots, where Flores served as linebackers coach for the first three years that Van Noy was in New England.

Van Noy battled injuries last season but had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a defense that ranked sixth in points allowed.