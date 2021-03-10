Menu

Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

After single season in Miami, Kyle Van Noy released by Dolphins

Linebacker signed 4-year deal with Dolphins in 2020
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Bottari/AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to linebacker Kyle Van Noy on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks to linebacker Kyle Van Noy in December 2020
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:34:09-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kyle Van Noy's reunion with his former position coach in New England was short-lived.

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they've released the linebacker after just one season with the team.

Van Noy signed a $51 million, four-year deal as a free agent a year ago, reuniting him with head coach Brian Flores.

The 2014 second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions spent four seasons with the Patriots, where Flores served as linebackers coach for the first three years that Van Noy was in New England.

Van Noy battled injuries last season but had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a defense that ranked sixth in points allowed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right