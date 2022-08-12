Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Adam Shaheen back with Dolphins after trade to Texans voided

Miami tight end failed physical
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen kneeling before game against Tennessee Titans, Jan. 2, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
James Kenney/AP
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen kneels on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen kneeling before game against Tennessee Titans, Jan. 2, 2022
Posted at 12:33 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 00:33:36-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tight end Adam Shaheen is back with the Miami Dolphins after his trade to the Houston Texans was called off because he failed a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Shaheen was flagged for a preexisting knee condition, according to the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade cancellation publicly.

The Dolphins announced the trade Tuesday night, with the original terms being that they would get a sixth-round pick from Houston in next year's draft for Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Shaheen had not missed any training camp practices with the Dolphins because of the injury.

He has played in 28 games, starting 12, for the Dolphins since he was acquired in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. In parts of five NFL seasons, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 50 catches and seven touchdowns.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms