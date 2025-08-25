MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy from Everglades Elementary in Palm Beach County helped carry the American flag for pregame festivities at the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

8-year-old Palm Beach County student warms up crowd at Dolphins game

Jaxon Mitchell recently started playing flag football in kindergarten.

Earlier this year, Jaxon was invited to participate in the Miami Dolphins All-Star Game as part of the Dolphins Flag Football League.

While there, he proudly represented his team and went on to win the 40-yard dash for his age group.

He was later invited to take part in the opening ceremony for the Dolphins vs. Jaguars preseason game.

As part of this ceremony, Jaxon held the American Flag on the field, standing alongside professional athletes and representing young athletes across South Florida.

"It's really cool, I look forward to seeing the players on the field," Mitchell said before the festivities.